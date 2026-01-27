Hyderabad: After weeks of confusion and online rumours, Devara 2 is finally back in the news with an official update. Fans of Jr NTR, fondly called Tarak, had been worried that the sequel might be quietly shelved. Now, the makers have put those doubts to rest.

Producer Sudhakar Mikkilineni confirmed at a recent public event that Devara 2 is very much happening. He stated that the film is planned to go on floors from May 2026, with a targeted theatrical release in 2027. This announcement has brought relief and excitement among NTR fans, who were waiting for a clear signal from the team.

#DEVARA 2 Update 🚨🚨



• Shoot begins from May 2026

• Release planned for 2027



:- Producer #SudhakarMikkilineni#NTRpic.twitter.com/IDmpz5bVWD — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) January 27, 2026

Director Koratala Siva’s Silence Raises Curiosity

While the producer’s statement has boosted confidence, director Koratala Siva has not yet reacted publicly. His silence has kept fans guessing, especially since there were earlier reports about script issues with the sequel. Sources suggest that Koratala has been reworking the script and correcting the shortcomings of the first part to make Devara 2 stronger and more impactful.

Jr NTR’s Busy Lineup

Another reason for the delay is Jr NTR’s packed schedule. After the mixed response to War 2, the actor is said to be more cautious about his next moves. He is currently focused on his high profile project with Prashanth Neel, which is progressing at a fast pace. Following that, he also has a big film lined up with Trivikram, along with another project with Nelson Dilipkumar.

Industry buzz suggests that NTR wants to complete and assess the Prashanth Neel film before locking his dates for Devara 2. Only after that evaluation is he expected to give his final green signal. With the producer’s clear timeline now in place, fans are hopeful that things will move faster.