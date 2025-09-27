Hyderabad: Jr NTR’s movie Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, was released on September 27, 2024, for the Dasara festival. The film had Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Malayalam actor Tom Chacko in important roles. On the first day, the film got mixed reviews and some negativity. But later it became a huge success and collected more than Rs. 500 crores worldwide. NTR’s performance, dance, and craze made the movie a blockbuster. It also broke the belief that any hero’s movie after Rajamouli would flop.

No Satellite Premiere

One year has passed, but Devara has not been shown on television. The reason is that the satellite rights for Telugu and Hindi are still not sold. Many movies that released later already had TV premieres, but Devara did not. It is not clear if buyers did not come forward or if the team did not agree on a deal. Still, the movie is available on Netflix and received good response online.

Sequel Coming Soon

The makers confirmed that there will be a sequel, Devara 2. But NTR is busy with other projects, so the shoot will take time. He is now acting in Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel with Rukmini Vasanth as heroine. After that, he will do a film with Trivikram Srinivas, a mythological fantasy story. Only after these two films will Devara 2 start.

Pan-India Star Power

After RRR, NTR became a Pan-India star. Devara proved his strong box office pull and gave him a solo blockbuster. His success also brought him a role in Bollywood’s War 2. Fans are now celebrating the one-year mark of Devara with the hashtag #1YearForDevaraThandavam, sharing collections and enjoying the moment.