Jr NTR’s favourite snack in Hyderabad and how it’s made

Hyderabad: South Indian superstar Jr NTR is not only known for his powerful performances on screen but also for his love for cooking. In an interview with Esquire India, the actor revealed some of his personal favourites, including his favourite evening snack: Punugulu. He shared that he enjoys making this popular South Indian dish for his wife, Pranathi, and close friends.

What is Punugulu?

Punugulu is a beloved snack from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, especially popular in Hyderabad. It is made from leftover idli or dosa batter, which is fermented slightly to give it a unique texture. This thick batter is mixed with chopped onions, green chilies, curry leaves, and cumin seeds for extra flavor. Despite being a simple snack, Punugulu is rich in taste and tradition, reminding people of home.

Jr NTR’s Culinary Skills

Jr NTR, known for his fitness regime, confessed that he enjoys indulging in his favorite traditional foods, especially Punugulu. Although he has cut down on his food intake in recent years, his love for traditional South Indian dishes remains strong. He also enjoys making biryani, showcasing his passion for cooking.

In addition to Punugulu, NTR revealed his love for other South Indian delicacies such as Telangana mutton curry, Andhra chicken pulav, and the tangy gongura pachadi. These foods reflect his deep connection to his Telugu roots.

How is Punugulu Made?

To prepare Punugulu, small portions of the batter are dropped into hot oil and fried until golden brown and crispy on the outside. The inside remains soft and airy due to the fermented batter. These crispy fritters are usually served hot with a variety of chutneys, such as coconut chutney, peanut chutney, or spicy ginger chutney, which add a tangy contrast to the dish.