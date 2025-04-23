Hyderabad: Popular South Indian actor Jr NTR is all set to enter Bollywood with the movie War 2. He will be acting alongside Hrithik Roshan in this big action film, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Fans are very excited to see him in this new role.

Jr NTR on a Diet to Match Hrithik

Jr NTR is working hard to look fit for his role. His body double from RRR, Eshwar Harris, said that NTR is on a strict diet to match Hrithik Roshan’s strong look. Eshwar recently met him during an ad shoot and noticed that Jr NTR looked a bit weak because he had a fever—but he was still following his diet. “It’s not easy to match Hrithik Roshan,” Eshwar said with a laugh.

Fans Talk About Jr NTR’s Weight Loss

When Jr NTR’s photos from his Dubai holiday came out, fans noticed that he looked much thinner. Some people started spreading rumours that he used injections to lose weight. But his fans quickly defended him, saying he lost weight naturally for his movie roles.

Preparing for Another Film: Dragon

Along with War 2, Jr NTR is also getting ready for another film called Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. Reports say he lost around 18 kilos in five months. He did this through proper diet and exercise—no shortcuts. A recent photo from the Dragon set created even more excitement among fans.

War 2 will be released in theatres on August 14, 2025. With Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan together, it’s going to be an action-packed movie that fans won’t want to miss!