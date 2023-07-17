Jr NTR’s son, Mahesh Babu’s daughter to work with Rajamouli

Hyderabad: Internet is buzzing with one exciting news that ace director SS Rajamouli is ready to introduce two star kids in his highly anticipated upcoming action-adventure movie with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu.

Abhay Ram, Jr NTR’s elder son, and Sitara Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu’s daughter, are ready to take their first steps into the spotlight with a compelling 15-minute opening shot in Rajamouli’s next that promises to be a visual extravaganza and a special gift for fans. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

The idea of two renowned Telugu star kids debuting together in such a high-profile project has fueled the rumour mill, and moviegoers are curious to see this historic moment unfold on the big screen.

The pressure to deliver remarkable performances may be tremendous for both children, who come from legendary cinematic backgrounds, but with their charisma, they would be memorable in acting. Rajamouli’s vision and storytelling abilities will definitely bring out the best in these young actors, helping to make this picture an unforgettable experience for moviegoers.

The film is slated to begin production on the auspicious date of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, August 9th. With Rajamouli at the helm, known for his magnum opus works like Baahubali and RRR, there is a lot of excitement for this film.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the first glimpses of Abhay Ram and Sitara in action as they embark on what might be the start of an illustrious career in the world of cinema.