Jr NTR’s sweet surprise for two kids wins internet hearts

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr NTR has won hearts once again, not with a movie scene, but with a thoughtful act of kindness. The actor recently surprised two young fans by personally baking cookies and sending them to their home, creating a memorable moment that is now winning praise across social media.

Why Jr NTR’s Cookie Gift Is Going Viral

The story began when Jr NTR shared a video of himself baking cookies for the first time. Along with the clip, he posted a simple caption, “Baked, not bought.” Fans were delighted to see this rare glimpse into his personal life.

Soon after, a fan named Sai Teja responded online with a playful request, asking the actor to send a couple of cookies for his two children. What seemed like a casual social media interaction soon turned into something special.

Jr NTR Sends Homemade Cookies to Fan

Instead of stopping with a funny reply, Jr NTR decided to make the request a reality. He personally baked cookies and sent them along with a signed autograph to Sai Teja’s children, Smaran and Stharaka.

Thank you so very much @tarak9999 Mama 🤗🤗 with love Smaran and Stharaka 😘



What started as a casual comment actually turned into the sweetest surprise. Today, the cookies reached home. The kids are happy, i am on cloud nine with the autograph, and we are all just smiling at… pic.twitter.com/DkRU7PEMJK — saiteja (@saitejaathoti) June 6, 2026

Sharing the surprise online, the fan thanked the actor and revealed how happy the children were after receiving the gift. Photos and videos of the kids enjoying the cookies quickly spread across social media, earning admiration from fans.

Many fans praised Jr NTR for his genuine connection with supporters. While celebrities often interact through social media posts and events, fans felt this personal gesture showed his caring and down-to-earth personality.

The incident has become a talking point among movie lovers, with many calling it one of the sweetest celebrity-fan interactions seen in recent times.

Jr NTR’s Upcoming Movie

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently busy with his highly anticipated film, Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. The pan-India action drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Rukmini Vasanth, and several other notable actors. The film is scheduled for release on June 11, 2027.