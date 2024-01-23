Jr NTR’s upcoming movie Devara faces troubles, deets inside

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Telugu action drama film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, is likely to postpone its release date from April 5, 2024 to June 2024, according to sources close to the production team.

The reason for the delay is said to be due to 40-day pending shoot and to avoid from upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

However, the makers still have some patchwork and post-production work left to finish the film. According to the sources, the team is planning to wrap up the remaining work by March 2024. The makers are also looking for a suitable date in June 2024 to release the film, as they want to avoid any clash with other big releases in April and May.

Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, is the first part of a two-part film that revolves around the titular protagonist Devaraju “Deva”, a coastal land lord who fights against the evil forces led by Bhaira, played by Saif Ali Khan.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by R. Rathnavelu and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.

The film’s sequel, Devara: Part 2, is expected to go on floors in July 2024 and is slated to release in April 2025. The sequel will continue the story of Deva and Bhaira and will have more twists and turns in store for the viewers. The fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Devara: Part 1 and are hoping that the film will live up to their expectations and deliver a blockbuster hit.