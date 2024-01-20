Jr NTR’s Devara earns Rs 110 crores already, here’s how

Mumbai: Jr NTR’s upcoming movie, Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, is making all the right noises in the market. The movie marks the 30th film of Jr NTR and is expected to be a big-budget action drama. The movie is set to release on April 5, 2024, and is already in huge demand in the distribution market.

According to a report, Devara has received a huge offer for theatrical rights of Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), and the amount offered is said to be above 100 crores, almost 110 crores.

The renowned production and distribution company of Tollywood, Mythri Movie Makers, is highly interested in acquiring the theatrical rights of Devara in the Telugu states. The company has previously worked with Jr NTR for Janatha Garage, and interestingly, it was also directed by Koratala Siva.

Devara is expected to be a visual spectacle, and the audience is eagerly waiting to see what the makers have in store for them. The movie features Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in important roles.

The announcement of the huge offer for the theatrical rights of Telugu states has created a buzz on social media, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie on the big screen.