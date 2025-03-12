University of Hyderabad ranked among world’s best in 7 subjects

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has been named as one of the world’s top universities for the study of seven subjects in the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

The rankings, released on Wednesday, March 12, provides an independent comparative analysis of the performance of more than 18,300 individual university programmes taken by students at more than 1700 universities in 100 locations around the world, across 55 academic disciplines.

The University of Hyderabad ranks in these seven subjects – English Language and Literature (251-300), Linguistics (301-350), Sociology (301-375), Chemistry (451-500), Economics and Econometrics (501-550), Physics and Astronomy (601-675) and Biological Sciences (651-700).

Vice chancellor Prof BJ Rao said it was a proud moment of achievement for the university. “We are thrilled to see the University of Hyderabad consistently featured in the QS World Rankings by subject. I am incredibly proud of this achievement and extend my warmest congratulations to the schools and departments that have made it to the rankings,” he said.

“However, we are not resting on our laurels. We aim to expand our presence in these rankings by adding more subjects, and we’re committed to working tirelessly to make that happen,” he added.

You can view the university rankings here.

QS uses five key metrics to compile the subject rankings. Reputation indicators are based on the responses of more than 240,000 employers and academics to QS surveys.