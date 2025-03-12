UoH students oppose auction of land in Kancha Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and environmentalists are opposing the government’s decision to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli.

The reaction comes as Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC) announced the auction of the land by March 15.

Government’s views

The government is of the opinion that the auction of the land will generate revenue and help in infrastructure development.

It is expected that the auction of the land in Kancha Gachibowli will generate Rs 20,000 crore.

In 1974, when UoH was established, 2,300 acres of land were allocated for the university. However, later, 400 acres of the land were allocated to IMG Academies Bharata.

When IMG failed to fulfill its obligation, the state government canceled the allotment. However, it resulted in a legal dispute.

The current decision to auction the land comes after the state government’s victory in the prolonged legal disputes against IMG Academies Bharata.

UoH students against auction of land in Kancha Gachibowli

The students of the university alleged that auctioning of the land is betraying public education.

They slammed the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the students’ wing of Congress, for remaining silent over the issue.

Environmentalists too expressed concerns over the loss of green cover and biodiversity.