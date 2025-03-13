GHMC seizes Pratima Hospital in Kacheguda

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday, March 13, reportedly seized the Pratima Hospital in Kacheguda over pending taxes.

A GHMC team reached the hospital in the afternoon, and after serving a notice to the hospital administration.

According to local media, the Kacheguda hospital had pending property tax dues of over Rs 37.35 lakh accumulated in the last two years.

The action was part of GHMC’s intensified efforts to recover pending property taxes from defaulters across Hyderabad.

Last month, the government body seized the renowned Taj Banjara hotel citing pending property tax dues of over Rs 1.40 crore. The action followed repeated warnings and multiple notices to the hotel management, which failed to comply and settle the outstanding tax amount.

With the financial year nearing its end, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has ramped up efforts to collect an additional Rs 600 crore in revenue by March with notices to over 6 lakh property owners in Hyderabad. Additionally, 1.5 lakh notices have been issued to businesses without trade licenses or pending renewals.

Authorities are taking strict action against defaulters, locking 100 buildings in the past week, including private hospitals, educational institutions, hotels, and commercial complexes with outstanding dues.

The crackdown on property owners is especially focused in Hyderabad’s Serilingampally zone, where revenue collection has fallen short. Officials are urging better enforcement in Hitech City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Chandanagar, and Miyapur, which have numerous high-rise buildings and businesses.

Massive property tax arrears in Hyderabad

Over 4,000 buildings owe more than Rs 5 lakh each in property tax, with major defaulters in Jubilee Hills Circle with 700 buildings, Khairatabad, 650, Goshamahal 550, Begumpet, 280, Saroornagar, 180, Amberpet, 140, and Mehdipatnam, 150.

In total, Rs 4,000 crore in unpaid taxes is pending, with government buildings among the biggest defaulters. A prominent government hospital in Punjagutta owes several crores, while a government office on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, has an outstanding Rs 1 crore in property tax.

Additionally, 3.09 lakh property owners in Hyderabad who paid taxes for two consecutive years have defaulted this year, adding another Rs 600 crore to GHMC’s pending dues.

The corporation has issued 6,34,552 notices in total, with 4,500 properties owing more than Rs 5 lakh each, contributing to a total outstanding amount of Rs 3,500 crore, reported Eenadu.