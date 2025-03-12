Property buyers now check FTL, buffer zones first: HYDRAA chief

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has been empowered to protect the common people and homebuyers are now inquiring about Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones before purchasing property, said commissioner AV Ranganath on Wednesday, March 12.

Speaking at a symposium on ‘Citizen-Centric Governance: The Role of Prajavani and Praja Palana in Telangana’ at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development (MCR HRD) Institute, Ranganath stated that the agency’s recent demolition of roadside encroachments in Nizampet has improved access for 10 residential colonies.

He also stressed the importance of solving public grievances efficiently. HYDRAA commissioner called the Prajavani program as a crucial platform for addressing people’s concerns and instilling trust in the government.

Ranganath emphasized that 80 percent of public issues can be resolved through proper consultation, while the remaining complex cases require deeper intervention. He noted that unresolved grievances often lead people to extreme steps like joining Naxalism and stressed the need for a stronger grassroots mechanism to prevent escalation.

HYDRAA intensified focus on protecting water bodies

HYDRAA has also intensified its focus on protecting water bodies, taking action against those polluting ponds and nalas.

Encroachments on government land will not be tolerated, Ranganath asserted, adding that the agency is using tools like Google, NRSC, and Survey of India maps for real-time issue resolution.

