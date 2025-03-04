HYDRAA demolishes illegal structures in Nizampet’s Indiramma Colony

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) conducted a demolition drive on Tuesday, March 4, removing unauthorized roadside structures in Indiramma Colony (Balaji Hills), Ward 12, Nizampet Municipality.

Several unauthorized constructions including apartment ramps extending onto roads, fencing around plants, and iron-framed stairs leading to upper floors were cleared.

The action was taken following numerous complaints from residents about worsening traffic congestion due to encroachments by shops and buildings.

Locals had reported severe traffic problems in colonies such as Venkatarayanagar, Balaji Colony, KNR Colony, and Kolanu Tulasi Reddy (KTR) Colony. Vehicles traveling between Nizampet and Miyapur Metro Station also faced frequent bottlenecks, causing difficulties for school buses and emergency vehicles, especially during peak hours.

HYDRAA issued 2-month prior notice to remove encroachments

Despite a court order mandating the removal of encroachments, no action had been taken for months. HYDRAA had issued a two-month notice for voluntary clearance, but with no response, officials proceeded with demolitions in the presence of Nizampet municipal authorities.

Over a kilometer of road was cleared, offering much-needed relief to motorists.

Speaking to media, residents appreciated the quick action of HYDRAA against encroachments.

On February 5, HYDRAA conducted a demolition drive against illegal land encroachments in various parts of Hyderabad including Dammaiguda, Kapra, and Medchal-Malkajgiri. This action follows numerous public complaints about residential colonies constructing unauthorised compound walls that obstruct public movement.

On February 3, the HYDRAA launched a demolition drive in Shamshabad, which is 24.5 kms from Hyderabad, following multiple complaints about illegal land encroachments. In response to the complaints, HYDRAA demolished the fencing and shed that was illegally occupying a 998-square-yard park in Southern Paradise, Sri Sampath Nagar.