HYDRAA sets deadline for removal of unauthorized ad hoardings

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday, March 3 has issued a final deadline for the removal of unauthorized advertisement hoardings across the city.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath stated that individuals and agencies responsible for unauthorized hoardings have time until Sunday to take them down voluntarily.

On February 13, HYDRAA demolished illegal advertising hoardings in Hyderabad.

Advertisements by various agencies including Prakash Arts Pvt Ltd, Lead Space, UNI ADs and minor ad agencies such as PVS Ads, IKAR Ads, Ispace Advertisement, Surbahi Advertisement, UK Ads, B&M Ads, Sainath Ads, Foresite, I Catch have come under the agency’s radar.

Also Read HYDRAA removes illegal hoardings on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway

On February 7, Enforcement teams of the HYDRAA conducted a special drive to remove unauthorized advertisement hoardings along the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway.

Speaking to the media, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath stated, “During the special drive at Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway, we removed advertisement hoardings, including those with expired permits and completely unauthorized ones that had no government approval or notice.”

On February 5, HYDRAA conducted a demolition drive against illegal land encroachments in various parts of Hyderabad including Dammaiguda, Kapra, and Medchal-Malkajgiri. This action follows numerous public complaints about residential colonies constructing unauthorised compound walls that obstruct public movement.

On February 3, the agency launched a demolition drive in Shamshabad which is 24.5 kms from Hyderabad following multiple complaints about illegal land encroachments. In response to the complaints, HYDRAA demolished the fencing and shed that was illegally occupying a 998-square-yard park in Southern Paradise, Sri Sampath Nagar.