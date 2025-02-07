HYDRAA removes illegal hoardings on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway

A special drive was conducted on Friday, February 7.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 7th February 2025 6:23 pm IST
HYDRAA removes illegal ads hoardings on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway

Hyderabad: Enforcement teams of the Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) conducted a special drive to remove unauthorized advertisement hoardings along the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway on Friday, February 7.

Speaking to the media, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath stated, “During the special drive at Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway, we removed advertisement hoardings, including those with expired permits and completely unauthorized ones that had no government approval or notice.”

“We will provide more clarity on advertisement hoarding policies after discussions with the government,” he added.

On February 5, HYDRAA conducted a demolition drive against illegal land encroachments in various parts of Hyderabad including Dammaiguda, Kapra, and Medchal-Malkajgiri. This action follows numerous public complaints about residential colonies constructing unauthorised compound walls that obstruct public movement.

On February 3, HYDRAA launched a demolition drive in Shamshabad which is 24.5 kms from Hyderabad following multiple complaints about illegal land encroachments. In response to the complaints, HYDRAA demolished the fencing and shed that was illegally occupying a 998-square-yard park in Southern Paradise, Sri Sampath Nagar.

Additionally, in Ootpally village’s Cape Town-2 Colony, a complaint about a wall encroaching on a 33-foot road led to its demolition.

Tags
