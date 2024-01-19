Jr NTR refuses to attend Ram Mandir inauguration, here’s why

Hyderabad: Jr NTR, also known as Tarak, is a well-known Telugu film actor. He is fondly known as the young tiger and is currently one of the biggest star of the Tollywood industry.

Tarak’s last release, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has been a massive success and the film grossed over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.

He is known for his devotion to Hinduism and has often spoken about his faith in interviews. According to latest reports, Jr NTR has received an invitation to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, but he will not be able to attend due to work-related commitments.

Jr NTR is currently shooting for his next film, Devara: Part 1, which is set to release on April 5, 2024. The film’s shoot is currently happening on a fast pace and is in the last leg. The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s telugu debut as she is all set to romance the actor for the first time in the action thriller.

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is a grand event, and many big personalities from the Indian actors to Indian cricket stars are going to participate in this mega event.

Invitations to the ceremony have been sent to several South Film Industry actors as well, including Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Rishabh Shetty, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Yash, Dhanush, and Mohanlal. Several Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jacky Shroff, and Tiger Shroff amongst several others have also been presented with this invitation.