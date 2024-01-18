Devara: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor are shooting at THIS area in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The much-awaited fantasy action thriller Devara, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has resumed its shooting in Hyderabad after a brief break. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, is being made in two parts, with the first part slated to release on April 5th, 2024.

According to sources, the new schedule of Devara will take place in an aluminium factory in Hyderabad, where some crucial scenes involving Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan will be shot. The schedule is expected to last for two weeks, after which the team will move to Goa for another major schedule.

Devara, which is set against the backdrop of the coastal regions of India, has already completed its first phase of shooting in Goa, where Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor joined the sets. The film’s first glimpse, which was released on January 5, showed Jr NTR in a fierce avatar, as he unleashed his wrath on his enemies in a bloody sea.

Devara, which is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh in supporting roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.