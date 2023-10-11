Jr NTR spotted in new expensive watch, it is worth Rs..

Beyond his opulent abode and high-end cars, Jr NTR's fondness for exquisite timepieces is well-known to all

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 5:29 pm IST
Image Source: The Indian Horology Instagram

Mumbai: Jr NTR, a prominent figure in Tollywood is among the wealthiest celebrities. He is known for his lavish lifestyle and ownership of luxurious possessions. Beyond his opulent abode and high-end cars, his fondness for exquisite timepieces is well-known, showcasing some of the world’s most expensive watches.

In a recent sighting, Jr NTR was seen donning yet another lavish timepiece from the Swiss luxury brand MB&F. The spotlight is on this watch due to its staggering price tag, capturing attention and fascination.

The reported value of this MB&F timepiece stands at an impressive Rs 1.66 crore, reflecting the actor’s love for collecting elite and valuable watches.

On the professional front, Jr NTR will be next seen in Devara which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead role. It also features Saif Ali Khan in the antagonist role. The first installment of the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 5 April 2024, in 5 languages.

