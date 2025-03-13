Telangana: Inter student injured after ceiling fan falls on her during exam

Hyderabad: A disturbing incident occurred at Sahasra Junior College in Mankammathota on Wednesday, March 12, when a ceiling fan fell near an Intermediate second-year student, Nili Shivanvitha, while she was taking her ongoing Inter exams.

The student sustained injuries to her face and hand.

A healthcare worker present at the examination center, assisted by a local Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP), provided immediate first aid to Shivanvitha.

Despite her injuries, she was allowed to continue her exam after being granted additional time to complete it.

Following the incident, activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) attempted to stage a protest in front of the college, demanding strict action against the management.

However, their efforts were thwarted by police, who detained the protesters before they could escalate their demonstration.

Both the ABVP activists and Shivanvitha’s parents blamed the incident on the alleged negligence of the college management and Intermediate Board officials.

They claimed that the authorities failed to ensure the safety of students and provide adequate facilities at examination centers.