Hyderabad: Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut in the spy thriller War 2, with Hrithik Roshan, made a big splash before release. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it collected Rs. 32 crore gross on day one, with Rs. 23 crore net in the Telugu states. Many felt the movie had more style and star power than story, and this mixed talk could slow down collections soon.

Following the success of Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, a sequel was planned and even announced. The script for Devara 2 was ready, but NTR’s busy schedule seems to have changed the plan as per Telugu360,. He is currently filming Prashanth Neel’s Dragon, set for a June 2026 release, and is expected to work with Trivikram Srinivas next on a mythological entertainer. After that, he has lined up a film with Jailer director Nelson.

Insiders reveal that NTR has decided to shelve Devara 2 for now, and Koratala Siva has moved on to new projects, possibly with Naga Chaitanya or another young hero.

About Devara

Released in 2024, Devara was a coastal action-drama about justice and rebellion. It starred Saif Ali Khan as the villain, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Prakash Raj, and earned Rs. 509 crore worldwide.