Jubilee Hills by election: CM promises 4K homes to eligible poor

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, November 4, announced that 4000 houses will be given to the eligible poor in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency soon after the upcoming November 11 by election. Addressing a campaign rally, he alleged that the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will “merge” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

At a meeting in Rahmath Nagar, CM Revanth Reddy claimed that the Congress government in Telangana distributed 14,197 ration cards, 200 units of free electricity to 25,925 families and 23,311 quintals of fine rice to the poor every month in the constituency. The upcoming election is important as the Congress has not managed to win even a single seat in the Greater Hyderabad area in spite of winning the 2023 state elections.

Attacking the BRS and the BJP, the Telangana CM said challenged Union minister Kishan Reddy to get the CBI to file a case against BRS supremo and ex-CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and ex-finance minister Harish Rao for alleged scams in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme before November 11.

The CM appealed to Jubilee Hills voters to support congress candidate Naveen yadav in the by election and added that the BRS is trying to garner votes in the “guise of sentiment”. Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS and BJP entered into a “secret agreement”.

“Even after seeking permission from the Governor to arrest KTR in the Formula E race case, there was also no response for the two months,” he claimed.

The upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll is going to have high stakes for the ruling Congress which is looking to wrest it from the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The by election has been necessitated after the late BRS legislator Maganti Gopinath passed away recently. The ruling party here was unable to win any seat in the Greater Hyderabad area in the 2023 Telangana elections and hence winning that will of utmost importance for it.

Maganti Gopinath’s wife has been nominated by the BRS for the by-poll, while the ruling party has given the ticket to local face Naveen Yadav.

Jubilee Hills by-poll may be triangular fight

In the 2023 elections for the Jubilee Hills seat, Gopinath secured 80,549 votes, while Congress candidate and former Indian cricket team captain Mohd Azharuddin came second with 64,212 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lanka Deepak Reddy also managed to secure over 25000 votes, while AIMIM candidate Rasheed Farazuddin came fourth with 7848 votes.

The BJP has given the ticket to Lankala Deepak Reddy, who had unsuccessfully also contested in the 2023 polls. This time the contest will also likely be triangular, as the BJP has made some inroads in the city and state. The party managed to get 20% of the vote share in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections and nearly half the vote share in the subsequent 2024 Lok Sabha polls.