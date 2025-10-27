Jubilee Hills by election: CM Revanth to hit campaign trail from Oct 31

On November 8 and 9, the chief minister will hold motorcycle rallies.

Published: 27th October 2025
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Hyderabad: As the heat for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by election intensifies, and parties use all possible strategies to woo the voters, the Telangana chief minister is scheduled to campaign for the Congress candidate, Naveen Yadav, between October 31 and November 9.

On October 31, CM Revanth will tour Vengalrao Nagar at 7 pm, after which he will be at Somajiguda, 8 pm.

On November 1, he will tour Borabanda at 7 pm and Erragadda at 8 pm.

Similarly, on November 4, the chief minister will campaign in Shaikpet-1 region at 7 pm and Rahmath Nagar at 8 pm.

On November 5, the senior Congress leader will meet citizens of Shaikpet-2 region at 7 pm and Yosufguda at 8 pm

