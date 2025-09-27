Jubilee Hills by election: Karnan tells poll officers to ensure impartiality

Hyderabad: District Election Officer RV Karnan instructed nodal officers appointed for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-elections to maintain neutrality and conduct the elections impartially and transparently in accordance with the rules.

In a review meeting at the GHMC head office on Saturday, Karnan directed that facilities at transport and polling stations be provided in line with Central Election Commission guidelines, ensuring the disabled and elderly can exercise their right to vote.

He instructed officials to quickly respond through C-Whistle, toll-free numbers, and other systems for the speedy resolution of election complaints.

All political posters, banners, wall writings, and hoardings within the constituency will be removed shortly after the election schedule is released.