Jubilee Hills by-election: Political paraphernalia removed as part of MCC

Hyderabad: As part of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into effect after the announcement of the election schedule for the Jubilee Hills by-elections, a total of 1,620 political paraphernalia have been removed.

According to district election officer (DEO) RV Karnan, authorities removed 1,097 posters, banners, wall writings, etc, from public property and 523 from private properties, for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

On Wednesday, Karnan also held a meeting with representatives of various political parties at the GHMC head office and urged them and urged them not to place political advertisements on government properties and prior permission should be obtained for ads on private properties.

All political parties are required to obtain prior approval for their advertisements from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC). Any violation of MCC rules is punishable under the law. Expenses related to the removal of such ads will be charged to the concerned political party, he informed.

The DEO also clarified that the MCC is being implemented only in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency; however, strict action will be taken against those found distributing cash, liquor and other inducements to influence voters even outside the constituency.

The returning officer’s office has been set up in the Shaikpet Tahsildar’s office and will accept nominations from October 13.