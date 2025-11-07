Jubilee Hills by poll: Houses of BRS leaders raided

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Jubilee Hills by election, the flying squad raided house of former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and current MLC Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao on Friday, November 7.

Teams of the flying squad arrived at Reddy’s house in Mothinagar and Rao’s house in Kukatpally. The raid was conducted on suspicion that large amounts of cash were kept at the houses of the two leaders. As the news of the raids spread, BRS workers rushed to the locations and protested over the raid.

Ahead of the Jubilee Hills by election, the flying squad raided house of former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and current MLC Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao on Friday, November 7.



Teams of the flying squad arrived at Reddy's house in Mothinagar and Rao's… pic.twitter.com/8AZyLSBXb5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 7, 2025

In a video circulating on social media, MLC Rao is seen questioning the raid, “My house isn’t even in the poll code area. How can the police enter?”

Jubilee Hills by elections

The raids have taken place ahead of the Jubilee Hills by election. The Jubilee Hills by-election has been necessitated due to the death of three-time Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath in April this year.

Also Read BRS alleges Congress rigging in Jubilee Hills bypoll, urges ECI action

The BRS has announced Maganti Sunitha as its candidate for the by-election while the Congress has picked V Naveen Yadav as their candidate and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picked Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has announced that it wil support the Congress candidate in the by election.

The by election will be held on November 11 and the results will be declared on November 14.