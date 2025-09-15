Jubilee Hills bye-election a key test before GHMC polls: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called upon senior Congress leaders to put in their best efforts to secure a win in the forthcoming Jubilee Hills bye-election. He pointed out that the results of this election would play a key role in shaping the party’s prospects in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Describing the bye-election as a matter of pride for the party, the CM urged the leaders to work in a coordinated manner and ensure the success of the Congress candidate. He stressed that unity and collective effort were crucial at this stage.

In a review meeting held on Sunday, Revanth Reddy directed the leaders to actively take the government’s welfare schemes and development projects to the people. He asked them to make voters aware of the progress made by the Congress government so far.

He further advised that campaigns should be structured at the booth level, allowing party workers to communicate the government’s achievements directly to citizens. “It’s important that people are informed about how welfare schemes and development initiatives are transforming their lives,” he remarked.

The CM also highlighted the need to build public trust and confidence in the party. He called on the leaders to work relentlessly to win the support of the electorate. “We must make people feel that the development of this area is possible only if the Congress party leads the way,” he stated.

The meeting laid the foundation for a focused campaign strategy aimed at boosting public engagement and ensuring the party’s success in the elections ahead.