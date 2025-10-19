Jubilee Hills bypoll: Congress names 40 leaders as star campaigners

Hyderabad: The Congress Party has appointed 40 leaders as ‘star campaigners’ for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

The list has been officially submitted to the Election Commission, according to AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC secretary Viswanathan, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, D Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Konda Surekha, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Jupally Krishna Rao are among the prominent figures named.

The list also includes MLAs, MPs, former MLAs and MLCs, and other senior party leaders such as Adluri Laxman Kumar, Vakiti Srihari, and G Vivek.

The Congress aims to deploy its top leadership for extensive campaigning in Jubilee Hills as the by-election gains political significance in Telangana.