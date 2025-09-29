Jubilee Hills bypoll: EC appoints observers, schedule after Dasara

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun preparations for the Jubilee Hills by-election, alongside the Bihar Assembly polls. The Commission has finalized the appointment of observers for the upcoming elections.

Apart from Bihar, bypolls will also be held for six Assembly constituencies across Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha.

A total of 470 central observers have been appointed, including 320 from the IAS, 60 from the IPS, and 90 from central services such as IRS, IRAS, and ICAS.

Sources said that the notification for the Bihar Assembly elections and the bypolls, including Jubilee Hills, will be issued after the Dasara festival.

Meanwhile, the State Electoral Officer has intensified work to finalize the electoral rolls in the Jubilee Hills constituency.