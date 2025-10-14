Jubilee Hills bypoll: EC dismisses BRS’ ‘bogus votes’ allegation

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) RV Karnan, on Monday, October 13, stated that an inquiry was conducted into allegations by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders regarding the mass issuance of voter ID cards to certain house numbers in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

According to Karnan, the probe revealed no irregularities in the voter rolls. He noted that while there were indeed 50 voters at house number 8-3-231/B/118, 10 voters at 8-3-231/B/119, 8 voters at 8-3-231/B/164, and 43 voters at 8-3-231/B/160, all of them had been registered since 2023 and had voted in the previous Assembly and Parliamentary elections.

He stated that these addresses correspond to multi-storey apartment complexes with several flats, and all residents had received voter ID cards based on their valid addresses.

No new voter registrations were recorded at these locations in recent months, he added.