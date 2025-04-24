Jubilee Hills police nab burglar, recover 40g stolen gold ornaments

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police arrested a repeat offender, Kollipakala Manikanta, alias Mani or Nani, and his accomplice Lingala Anil Kumar, for house trespass and theft under suspicion, and confiscated gold ornaments weighing about 40 grams and money in Hyderabad.

They were arrested in relation to several cases of theft in the Jubilee Hills and Miyapur.

Kollipakala Manikanta, 21, a catering worker from Somajiguda, Hyderabad, who was brought from East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, was recognized as the main accused.

He admitted to having committed thefts in four cases including those in Miyapur Jubilee Hills.

Manikanta is a habitual offender with a record of participation in seven earlier cases, such as house trespass and theft under sections 454 and 380 IPC at Borabanda P.S. in 2023, and further charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kukatpally, Allapur, and Secretariat P.S. in 2024.

The buyer of the stolen items, Lingala Anil Kumar, 46-year-old businessman of Chaitanyapuri, Ranga Reddy, was also arrested.

Police seized a black beads gold chain weighing 4.49 grams, a gold ring weighing 2.5 grams, gold pusthelu, a pair of earrings weighing 5 grams, and Rs. 2,500 cash from Manikanta’s custody.

From Anil Kumar, the police confiscated a gold ring (2.8 grams), two gold bangles (14.86 grams), and a set of gold earrings (8.245 grams), all connected to the theft in Jubilee Hills.

The looted gold ornaments were lifted in daylight burglaries of house trespasses committed at homes located in the affluent Jubilee Hills locality.

A case has been filed, and investigations are on to check if there are further connections with other robberies in the area. The Jubilee Hills police have asked residents to be cautious and report anything suspicious so that such incidents do not occur.

Such emergencies can be reported to the Jubilee Hills police at 8712661278 or at 8712660460.