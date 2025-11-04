Jubilee Hills residents demand resolution of civic issues ahead of bypoll

Hyderabad: As the Jubilee Hills by-election draws closer, residents are demanding a resolution to civic issues including water supply and road repair.

While most people associate the Jubilee Hills area with big malls and fancy restaurants, it is the smaller areas within the constituency that require attention to basic issues. Most residents in the constituency have raised concerns over road works in their area.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Aqil Ahmed, a resident Borabanda said, “Road repair work in the SPR Hills area has been pending for quite some time. Currently, the damaged roads are causing problems for commuters. Once the roads are fixed, traffic flowing through different lanes of the area will be reduced.”

He also raised concerns over the drinking water supply in the area, adding that people have been struggling to fetch drinking water. He added that the construction of a water tank in the area has been stalled due to a technical issue.

Asked which candidate he is supporting, Aqil said, “We will back the Congress. I think Naveen Yadav is an educated person and will work for our betterment.”

Jaideep, a flower shop owner in Yousufguda said, “Some roads need repair in our area. These works were stalled for about a year due to some reason . The roads were further damaged due incessant rains over the last months. Whoever is elected should have a plan to fix the roads.”

Speaking of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) backing the Congress in the Jubilee Hills By election, Khursheed a paan shop owner in Yousufguda, said, “The Congress doesn’t require AIMIM’s support, it is the ruling party. They could win it on their own.”

Asked if the voters would support Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Maganti Sunitha, Ramakrishna a resident of Rahmatnagar, said “If Sunitha wins, then we might struggle to get civic works done since the government may not pay attention to our requirements.”

Sharing their thoughts on Mohammed Azharuddin being inducted into the Telangana cabinet, Ajay a resident of Rahmat Nagar said, “Everyone knows what Azhar did in the past. His appointment as minister doesn’t benefit us because he is not connected to issues on the ground.”

Neeti, a resident of Vengal Rao Nagar said, “Roads in Madhura Nagar are pretty bad, the drainage system is not great either, water starts pooling near the government school every time it rains heavily.”

She added that former BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath was making efforts to fix the issues. However, mow she is unsure of what the next MLA would do. “I don’t know who will win and how they will perform.”

Background of Jubilee Hills election

The Jubilee Hills by-election has been necessitated due to the death of three-time Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath in April this year.

The BRS has announced Maganti Sunitha as its candidate for the by-election while the Congress has picked V Naveen Yadav as their candidate and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picked Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has announced that it wil support the Congress candidate in the by election.

The by election will be held on November 11 and the results will be declared on November 14.