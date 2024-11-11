‘Judenge to Jeetenge’: Shivraj Singh, says Rahul trying to divide country

Bhopal: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to divide the nation, stating “Pahle Rashtra, Phir Caste”.

Emphasising that India is a land of equality and unity, the senior BJP leader said “Judenge to Jeetenge” (together we can win) stressing that the focus should be on national unity rather than divisive politics.

“‘Pehle Rashtra, Phir Caste (First nation, then caste). Rahul Gandhi, how much will you divide? These are the divisive people, those who discriminate and divide the country for political gain.

“They are not the well-wishers of the country. They criticise India on the foreign land for the sake of votes,” Chouhan told reporters in Bhopal, in an apparent reference to Gandhi’s remarks on the caste census.

The BJP MP said India is a land of equality and unity.

“We are all sons of Mother India. There is no question of discrimination. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government that has ensured social justice for all sections of society, including SC, ST, OBCs, and the economically weaker sections,” he said.

Chouhan further asserted that those seeking to sow division would ultimately fail.

“Judenge toh Jeetenge” (together we will win),” Chouhan added, reinforcing his call for collective strength and unity.

The Union minister also expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects in Jharkhand, claiming that the state was witnessing a “wave of change” that would lead to the formation of a BJP government.

Chouhan accused the current Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress coalition government of misrule, corruption, and breaching the public’s trust.

He alleged that the JMM-Congress coalition invited infiltrators in Jharkhand to increase their vote bank.

Chouhan expressed hope that the new double-engine government will set new paradigms of development in Jharkhand.

He later addressed public rallies in Budhni assembly seat for BJP candidate Ramakant Bhargava on the last day of the campaigning for the bypoll.