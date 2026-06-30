Hyderabad’s culinary landscape has been busy for the past few months. June has been especially happening with the number of launches it has seen. So now, July is ready to welcome a massive wave of exciting cuisines- bringing everything from legendary street chaat to immersive sushi experience. Notably, most new openings in the city come from legendary runs in the country and world.

The city has a fresh table waiting for you, so grab your forks and clear your calendars. Siasat.com has curated a list of 5 newly opened food spots in Hyderabad you need to check out this month.

Newly opened restaurants in Hyderabad 2026

1. Shiv Sagar

Mumbai’s iconic 45-year old Shiv Sagar is the latest hot spot for vegetarian food lovers in Hyderabad. It is already popular for its huge vegetarian spread. From their iconic, buttery street-style pav bhaji and crisp dosas to indulgent faloodas, it is the perfect pocket-friendly destination for a hearty family dinner or a casual weekend cheat meal.

Location- Kavuri Hills, Serilingampally

Price- Rs. 800 for two

2. Baan Phadthai

The Michelin Guide-recognised Baan Phadthai has officially entered the Hyderabad food scene, promising to elevate the city’s dinner scene. Specialising in sophisticated, authentic Thai cuisine, this premium restaurant offers a masterclass in balancing sweet, sour, and savoury flavours. Beyond their namesake Phad Thai, expect a menu filled with aromatic curries, fresh seafood, and refreshing mocktails.

Location- Sattva Knowledge City, Hitech City

Price- Rs. 2500 for two

(Note: This establishment serves pork, so customers with different dietary preferences may research before ordering.)

3. Lune Cafe

The old side of Hyderabad has finally embraced the aesthetic cafe culture with the opening of Lune Cafe. It is truly the neighbourhood retreat that foodies have been waiting for. Striking a balance between a relaxed cafe vibe and a global bistro, Lune offers an expansive multi-cuisine menu featuring popular Chinese, Italian, and Japanese dishes.

Location- Bank Colony, Malakpet

Price- Rs. 1000 for two

4. Izumi

After a successful run in Mumbai and Goa, the highly acclaimed Izumi has finally landed in Hyderabad. The spot boasts its grandest outpost so far, as it is perched on top with a view of the Durgam Cheruvu lake. From premium Bluefin Chutoro sashimi to smoky, charred skewers and expertly curated yuzu cocktails, Izumi delivers a truly immersive, world-class dining experience.

Location- Durgam Cheruvu Road

Price- Rs. 2000 for two

5. Orangery

Surprise! Surprise! The city has gotten yet another artisanal coffeehouse. The Orangery is a classic example of what one might call “Pinterest-y” with its accent furniture and green colours paired with brown. Like every cafe in Hyderabad, this cafe too serves specialty coffee, baked goods and large plates to die for.

Location- Film Nagar

Price- Rs. 1000 for two

Have you been to any of these food spots yet? Comment below.