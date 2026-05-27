Hyderabad: South cinema has a packed theatrical calendar for June 2026, with Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films arriving almost every week. From Ram Charan’s Peddi to Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram and Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin, here are the major South releases to watch out for.

Upcoming movies releases of June 2026 (South)

1. Peddi

Ram Charan leads Peddi, a Telugu sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Boman Irani and Ravi Kishan. Scheduled for June 4, 2026, the film revolves around a village youngster known for his talent in sports like cricket, wrestling and running.

2. Parimala and Co

Tamil comedy drama Parimala and Co is set to release on June 5, 2026. Starring Jayaram, Urvashi, Mysskin, Yogi Babu and Sandy Master, the film follows a dysfunctional middle-class family caught in a mysterious situation.

3. Sing Geetham

Veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao returns with Sing Geetham, a Telugu musical fantasy releasing on June 11, 2026. The story is set in a mysterious village where a young man’s search for a better future pulls him into a conflict between modern development and old traditions.

4. Mollywood Times

Malayalam film Mollywood Times stars Naslen, Sharaf U Dheen, Sangeeth Prathap and Althaf Salim. Releasing on June 5, 2026, the coming-of-age comedy drama follows a young man who dreams of becoming a top horror filmmaker in Malayalam cinema.

5. Mango Pachcha

Kannada action drama Mango Pachcha is also scheduled for June 5, 2026. Set in Mysuru between 2001 and 2011, the film follows an ambitious youngster whose life changes after he moves from being a DVD store owner into a darker world.

6. Varavu

Malayalam mystery action thriller Varavu stars Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Deepak Parambol and Murali Gopy. Set for June 12, 2026, the film revolves around buried truths, family conflict and a man returning to reclaim what was taken from him.

7. Maa Inti Bangaaram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Telugu action comedy Maa Inti Bangaaram is scheduled for June 19, 2026. The film follows a woman trying to fit into her husband’s family, only for her past and combat skills to come into play when danger arrives.

8. Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is tentatively expected to release on June 19, 2026, around his birthday week. Directed by H. Vinoth, the Tamil action drama also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani and Prakash Raj.

9. Balan: The Boy

Malayalam coming-of-age drama Balan: The Boy stars Chandu Salimkumar, Ganapathi and Tovino Thomas. Releasing on June 19, 2026, the film follows a teenage boy dealing with a difficult childhood and the mystery around his mother’s disappearance.

10. Lenin

Akhil Akkineni’s Telugu action drama Lenin is scheduled for June 26, 2026. Also starring Bhagyashri Borse, Sivaji and Easwari Rao, the film deals with family feuds, legacy and how a person is remembered after death.

South cinema fans are in for a packed month at the theatres in June 2026. The list has everything from Ram Charan’s big-scale sports drama and Vijay’s much-awaited actioner to Samantha’s entertainer and Akhil Akkineni’s next big release. With Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada industries bringing different flavours to the box office, June 2026 looks set to be one of the most exciting months for regional cinema lovers.