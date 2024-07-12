June 25, day 1975 Emergency was declared, to be observed as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’

The nearly two-year period saw lakhs being put behind bars and the voice of the media silenced.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th July 2024 5:21 pm IST
Cong callously gave away Katchatheevu island, can't ever trust it: PM Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a ceremony for presentation of Bharat Ratna, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 30, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

New Delhi: June 25, the day when the Emergency was imposed on the nation by the Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s regime in 1975, will now be observed as the ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’, every year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on X handle and also shared the gazette notification.

“The Government of India has declared June 25th as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future,” read the govt notification.

MS Education Academy

Notably, it was on June 25, 1975, that then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a national emergency.

The nearly two-year period saw lakhs being put behind bars and the voice of the media silenced.

The Home Minister said that the ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency.

“The observance of ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ will help keep the eternal flame of individual freedom and the defence of our democracy alive in every Indian. Thus preventing dictatorial forces like the Congress from repeating those horrors,” the Home Minister said.

(with inputs from IANS)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th July 2024 5:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button