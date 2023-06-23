June 29 or 30: When is New Zealand going to celebrate Eid Al Adha?

Confusion prevails in New Zealand over the date of the Eid Al Adha festival. While the South Auckland Muslim Association (SAMA) decides to celebrate the festival on Friday, June 30, the New Zealand Muslim Association (NZMA) is gearing up for celebrations on June 29.

It all started after the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) Hilal Committee on June 19, 2023, confirmed that Dhul Hijjah would begin on June 20, 2023. It also declared that Eid Al Adha in New Zealand would be observed on June 29.

Following the announcement, SAMA executives held meetings with executives of NZMA and the Hilal Committee. During the meeting, it was found that the Hilal Committee declared the dates not based on the sighting of the moon but rather based on the rationale that the New Zealand community does not differ with the date of Arafah by more than a day compared to Saudi Arabia.

After learning about the rationale, SAMA decided to celebrate Eid Al Adha on June 30, 2023. Reacting to SAMA’s decision, NZMA issued a notice confirming that Eid Al Adha in New Zealand would be celebrated on June 29.

Defending the FIANZ Hilal Committee, NZMA listed out the rationale behind the declaration of June 29 as the date for Eid Al Adha.

Though New Zealand Muslims are divided over the date of Eid Al Adha celebrations, most of them are in favor of celebrating on June 29.