Junior doctors seek stipends in Telangana medical colleges

Hyderabad: Telangana Juniour Doctors Association (TJUDA) has expressed solidarity with interns and postgraduate students of private medical colleges across the state in their demand for fair and regular stipends.

The association raised concerns over alleged negligence by Telangana health department regarding the issue. “Despite multiple representations made to the health minister, Director of Medical Education (DME), Academic DME, Telangana Government Medical Colleges (TGMC) Chairperson, and the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) Chairperson, the legitimate concerns of these young medical professionals continue to remain unaddressed,” the TJUDA said in a statement.

The association has announced that a black armband protest will be held on Saturday, May 24. The private medical colleges have announced a meeting to delibrate the stipends for junior doctors and post graduates.

Also Read Rajiv Yuva Vikasam: Bhatti urges banks to appoint nodal officer for scheme

Elaborating on the protest, the association said, “This symbolic protest is not just about stipends, it is a stand for dignity, equity, and justice for every medical student and trainee in Telangana. T-JUDA firmly believes that ensuring fair compensation is essential for maintaining morale, quality of care,

and the integrity of our healthcare system.”

The association has urged the Telangana government to intervene and ensure a peaceful resolution is reached without further delay. The government’s role in safeguarding the rights and welfare of all medical trainees regardless of the institution they belong to is pivotal.