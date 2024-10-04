Junior doctors start sit-in on key Kolkata road after ‘lathi-charge’ by police

Kolkata: Agitating junior doctors on Friday, October 4 evening began a sit-in on a road in central Kolkata’s Dharmatala area alleging that the police lathi-charged a few of them during a rally to press for justice for the deceased woman doctor of RG Kar hospital.

Following their demonstration, traffic movement was disrupted in the heart of the city, police said.

“Two of our colleagues waiting near a road (in Dhrmatala) for us were beaten up by the police. We do not know the reason. We were conducting a peaceful rally here and had permission to hold a press conference here. We protest this attitude of the policemen. Police have to apologise, else we will continue with our demonstration,” one of the junior doctors said.

It had earlier been expected that the medics would announce ending their ‘cease work’ which began on October 1 in a press conference in Dharmatala where their rally would culminate.

“We are trying to talk to the doctors and see how the issue can be resolved,” a senior police officer told PTI when contacted.

The junior medics held a rally from the SSKM Hospital in the city’s Bhowanipore area to Dharmatala.

The doctors had earlier gone on a complete ‘cease work’ for 42 days following the rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

They ended their strike on September 21 after discussions with state officials, resuming essential services.

The medics, however, renewed their ‘cease work’ on October 1 after an attack on them by a patient’s family at the state-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital the previous week.