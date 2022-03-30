Just in: Ranbir Kapoor announces his wedding with Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Bollywood’s hot couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been painting the town red with their love for quite sometime now. The couple reportedly began dating sometime at the end of 2017, when they signed Brahmastra together. Putting an end to all the speculations, they confirmed their relationship at Sonam Kapoor‘s wedding reception.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage has been talk of the town for a while now and fans are very eager to see their favourite star getting hitched soon. Recently, it was reported that the couple will be tying the knot this April, however, there was no confirmation about the same.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

And now, Ranbir’s recent confession will surely leave you excited! During a promotional press meet of his father’s last movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, Ranbir was asked about his wedding date with girlfriend Alia. Speaking to NDTV, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor said, “I won’t give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon.”

‘Hopefully soon’ is what is has left the internet wondering if he just confirmed his April wedding.

Ranbir and Alia recently visited Indian designer Beena Kannan who is the CEO and lead designer of Seematti textiles, which specialises in bridalwear. Fans started speculating that the couple has kick-started their wedding shopping.

About Brahmastra

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have recently wrapped the shoot of their much-awaited upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ after 5 years. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.