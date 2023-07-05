Justice C V Karthikeyan assigned habeas petition filed by Balaji’s wife

Accordingly, Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala on Wednesday named Justice C V Karthikeyan as the third judge to hear the HCP.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th July 2023 8:24 pm IST
madras high court
Madras High Court

Chennai: Justice C V Karthikeyan of the Madras High Court was on Wednesday chosen to hear the habeas corpus petition filed by arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji’s wife, after a division bench earlier pronounced a split verdict.

The case has been listed for hearing on Thursday at 2.30 pm.

Also Read
SC asks Madras HC to place Senthil Balaji’s habeas corpus plea before 3-judge bench

Originally, a division bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy on July 4 delivered a split verdict on the habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by S Megala, wife of DMK minister Senthil Balaji.

MS Education Academy

In the petition, Megala alleged that her husband was in illegal custody with the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. She prayed to the court asking that Balaji be produced before the court and that the court set him at liberty.

Justice Nisha Banu, holding that the HCP was maintainable, allowed the petition and directed the ED to set Balaji at liberty forthwith. Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, however, dismissed the HCP, holding that it was not maintainable. Since there was a split verdict, the bench directed the Registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice for posting it before a third judge.

Accordingly, Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala on Wednesday named Justice C V Karthikeyan as the third judge to hear the HCP.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th July 2023 8:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button