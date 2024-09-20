Justice PC Ghose’s commission to resume Kaleshwaram inquiry

Hyderabad: The Kaleshwaram Project Commission, led by Justice P.C. Ghose, is set to resume its hearings starting Friday, September 20.

As per reports, seven chief engineer-level officials are expected to appear before the commission, alongside research engineers and administrative officials.

Reports indicate that a total of 25 officials will be present for the proceedings.

In addition to the hearings, the commission has sent a letter to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) requesting a report related to the project.

The state government under chief minister Revanth Reddy has expressed readiness to allocate a lawyer as requested by Justice Ghose.

As part of the inquiry process, the commission will collect affidavits from all attendees to gather detailed information. Earlier in August, over 15 officials were questioned regarding the project, and their statements have been recorded by Justice Ghose.

The Kaleshwaram Project was constructed during the tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

However, allegations of irregularities have surfaced following incidents where several pillars of the project collapsed shortly before last year’s Telangana Assembly elections.

This has raised concerns about the quality of a project that cost thousands of crores, leading to significant criticism from opposition parties directed at the former BRS government.

The Congress led state government, after coming to power last year, has decided to initiate an inquiry into the Kaleshwaram Project, which was constructed during the tenure of the previous K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) administration.

The government has issued directives for a commission of inquiry to be led by former Supreme Court Justice PC Ghose.

Following this decision, Justice Ghose’s commission has begun its investigations into the project.

However, it is noteworthy that the commission’s initial time frame has already expired.

Consequently, the government has decided to extend the duration of the commission to ensure a thorough investigation.