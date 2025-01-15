Justice Sujoy Paul appointed Acting CJ of Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Justice Sujoy Paul has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court by the President of India.

This decision follows the transfer of the current Chief Justice, Justice Alok Aradhe, to the Bombay High Court. The official orders for Justice Sujoy Paul’s appointment were issued recently.

Justice Sujoy Paul’s background

Born on June 21, 1964, Justice Sujoy Paul completed his education with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Master of Arts (M.A.), and Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.).

He registered with the Madhya Pradesh Bar Council in 1990 and has since had a distinguished legal career. He has served in various capacities, including providing legal services to several banks and human rights commissions.

Justice Paul was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 27, 2011, and became a Permanent Judge on April 14, 2014.

Following recommendations from the Supreme Court Collegium, he was transferred to the Telangana High Court on March 21, 2024, where he took his oath as a judge.