Justin Bieber to perform in Delhi

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 24th May 2022 7:46 pm IST
Justin Bieber (Instagram)

Washington: Get ready to have a blast in October as Justin Bieber is all set to come to India in that particular month.

The ‘Baby’ hitmaker will perform at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 as part of his ‘Justice World Tour’.

According to Billboard, the show is being co-promoted by AEG Presents and Indian entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow.

Justice World Tour will travel to over 30 countries — playing more than 125 shows – starting from May 2022 through March 2023.

The upcoming show will mark Justin’s second tour in India. In 2017, he performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose world tour, which attracted over 40,000 fans.

