Juvenile arrested for gold theft worth Rs 3 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city police arrested a 17-year-old boy for stealing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh in Hyderabad.

The juvenile, a school dropout, is a resident of First Lancer. According to police, the teenager started stealing at a young age by committing several bike and mobile thefts.

On the day of the robbery, the juvenile broke into an empty house in Hussaini Alam and stole the gold and silver ornaments.

Based on tip off the commissioners’s task force (south zone), in coordination with the Hussaini Alam police arrested him.

Apart from valuable ornaments, police also recovered two mobile phones and cash worth Rs 6,200 from the juvenile.