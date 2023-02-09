Juvenile arrested in Punjab for possessing 15 kg heroin

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough against trans-border smuggling, Punjab Police have arrested a juvenile after recovering 15 kg heroin, and Rs 8.40 lakh drug money from his possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday.

The 17-year-old arrested drug smuggler is a resident of Amritsar. Apart from recovering heroin and drug money, the police have also recovered a motorcycle, on which he was travelling.

The development came about 10 days after the police busted a trans-border drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of a drug smuggler. Five packets of heroin, weighing 5 kg, and Rs 12.15 lakh drug money, were recovered from his possession during a special checking at Thattha village in Lopoke in Amritsar.

DGP Yadav said following inputs, teams of the Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar arrested the juvenile, who, along with his accomplice, identified as Resham Singh of Khasa village in Amritsar, was going to deliver the drug consignment after retrieving it from the area of Kakkar village.

Preliminary investigations revealed the consignment of drugs was airdropped by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone, he said.

Resham Singh, who prima facie seems to be the mastermind of the trans-border narcotics smuggling racket, managed to flee from the spot. Police teams are on a manhunt to nab him, he added.

AIG, CI, Amarjit Singh Bajwa said father and grandfather of the arrested juvenile are already undergoing imprisonment under the NDPS act.