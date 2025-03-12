Juvenile bike thief nabbed in Hussaini Alam, accomplice on the run

Hyderabad: The Hussainialam police on Wednesday apprehended a juvenile who was stealing two-wheelers in the city.

The vehicle owner, Mohd Aijaz, had parked the vehicle in front of his house at Panchmohalla, Hussaini Alam. According to the police, two juveniles on March 6 had stolen a motorcycle parked in front of his house.

The police nabbed one juvenile after identifying him with the help of closed circuit camera footage. On interrogation, the juvenile who was apprehended admitted to stealing motorcycles from different areas. The police said both the juveniles are involved in five cases. Efforts are on to nab the juvenile who is absconding.