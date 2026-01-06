Juvenile held with 10 kg ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Acting on credible information, the EAGLE Force, in coordination with SR Nagar Police, Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, conducted a joint operation and apprehended a juvenile boy who was being misused by drug syndicates of Mumbai for interstate drug trafficking.

The juvenile was found in possession of 10 kilograms of Ganja, valued at approximately Rs 5,00,000, along with one mobile phone and other incriminating material used for committing the offence.

“The use of juveniles for drug trafficking is a very serious offense which has the potential of harming the youth of this country. To escape police scrutiny the drug syndicates have started this new modus operandi,” said EAGLE Force officials.

The juvenile along with seized material has been handed over to SR Nagar Police for further legal proceedings and a case has been registered under sections 8(c) 20(b)(ii)(B), 29 of NDPS Act and Section 78 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Investigation revealed that drug suppliers, due to their poor financial condition and vulnerable background, exploited the juvenile boy, who works as a tempo cleaner in Mumbai.

In the last week of December 2025, the main accused Hazi Shafiullah Shaik instructed the juvenile to travel to Odisha under the pretext of transporting a tempo and offered him Rs. 1,500 as remuneration. Trusting the offer, the juvenile travelled to Malkangiri, Odisha, where he met Mehfuz and stayed for two days.

Subsequently, Mehfuz directed the juvenile to travel to Hyderabad. On 4 January (Sunday), Mehfuz contacted the juvenile and instructed him to come to Nature Cure Hospital Railway Station, where he handed over a sky blue coloured travel bag containing five packets of ganja wrapped with brown tape.

The juvenile was instructed to board a train to Mumbai and deliver the bag to Khala, the mother-in-law of Hazi Shafiullah Shaik. On January 5, while waiting to board an MMTS train at Nature Cure Hospital Railway Station, the juvenile was apprehended by the joint team.

The case reflects a deeply disturbing and disheartening trend wherein drug syndicates are deliberately exploiting children at a critical and formative phase of their lives, misusing their innocence, vulnerability, and economic hardship to further organised drug trafficking, thereby jeopardising their future and the moral fabric of society.

Three others—Mehfuz, resident of Mumbai; Hazi Shafiullah Shaik, of Mumbai; and Khala (mother-in-law of Hazi Shafiullah Shaik)—are absconding.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding accused, officials maintained.