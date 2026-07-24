Juvenile sent to spl home for 2 yrs in Hyderabad burglary cases

Hyderabad: A juvenile involved in a series of house break-ins in Hyderabad’s Lallaguda has been sent to a Government Special Home for Boys for two years after being found guilty by a court.

The Fifth Additional Judicial Magistrate at Nampally convicted the 16-year-old, who police described as a habitual property offender with a history of involvement in eight criminal cases.

According to police, the juvenile trespassed into bungalows of railway officers in South Lallaguda and allegedly stole cash and other valuables on multiple occasions.

Following complaints from the victims, cases were registered at the Lallaguda police station. Investigators identified and apprehended the juvenile after analysing CCTV footage collected from the area.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Lallaguda Inspector B Ravi Kiran said the investigating team meticulously verified CCTV footage before tracing and apprehending the juvenile, who was subsequently produced before the court.

After finding the juvenile guilty of the offences, the Fifth Additional Judicial Magistrate at Nampally ordered that he be sent to the Government Special Home for Boys at Gajularamaram in Medchal-Malkajgiri district for a period of two years.