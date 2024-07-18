K-pop singer Aoora to perform at All India K-Pop Contest 2024

Mumbai: Popular K-pop singer Aoora is all set to perform at the regional round of the All India K-Pop Contest 2024 on July 27 in Bengaluru.

He is one of the most renowned South Korean singers.

The Korean Cultural Centre India has announced the results of the initial preliminary round of the ‘All India K-POP Contest 2024. This is the 14th edition of the event.

The initial preliminary round took place from May 17 to June 28, and K-pop fans from all around the country provided an internet video of their performance.

The winners of the 11 regional rounds will advance to the semifinals, which will be held in New Delhi on October 19. The grand finale of the ‘All India K-POP Contest will take place on November 23 in New Delhi.

The Grand Finale winners will get the opportunity to visit Korea, according to a release.

The Regional Round kickstarts in Bengaluru on July 27 and the showstopper of this event is K-pop singer Aoora.

From Bengaluru, the regional round will be in Kohima (July 28), Kolkata (August 3), Itanagar (August 10), Mumbai (August 10), Chennai (August 11), Hyderabad (August 18), New Delhi (August 18), Ahmedabad (August 25), Bhopal and Lucknow (September 1). More than 300 participants are expected to showcase their talent in the regional rounds that span across India.

Talking about Aoora, he was seen on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’ as a wild card contestant.