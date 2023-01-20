Kaali poster row: SC protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in multiple FIRs lodged against her for depicting Hindu goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette in a poster of her documentary.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha said no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner either on the basis of FIRs registered or any FIR which may have been lodged, or may be lodged in connection with the same matter.

The top court also issued a notice on the filmmaker’s plea, who was represented by advocate Kamini Jaiswal.

The petitioner sought a direction to quash all the FIRs registered against the filmmaker in various states over the poster of her documentary titled “Kaali”.

The FIRs have been registered in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on complaints against the poster.

The petitioner also sought action against those who issued threats to her on social media.

The plea contended that the petitioner did not attempt to offend the religious sentiments of any person.

The petitioner submitted multiple FIRs amounts to infringement of her constitutionally guaranteed fundamental right to freedom of expression.